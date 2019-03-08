Eat cake for breakfast event to raise awareness of MSA

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The family of a man who died from MSA, multiple system atrophy wants to raise awareness and raise money to find a cure.
MSA, similar to ALS, it is a degenerative neurological disorder affecting your body’s involuntary (autonomic) functions, including blood pressure, breathing, bladder function and muscle control.
Pam Howell’s cousin Doug Bettehausen lost his battle with MSA in 2013.
“He loved to eat cake for breakfast and was notorious for walking an hour on the treadmill in order to have his treat. Every year on his birthday friends and family gather on his birthday March 9th to remember Doug, bring awareness to MSA and raise money for research.” said Howell.
The MSA foundation has now declared March ‘Eat Cake for Breakfast month’.
March 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Bangz Hair Salon and Spa, 1203 S 43rd Street Wilmington, will host a fundraising event featuring cakes donated by local vendors.
