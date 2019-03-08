Best snow slide ever: You’ll wish you lived on this block

By Ed Payne | March 8, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 5:31 PM

FARMINGTON, MN (Gray News) – It’s been a brutal winter in Minnesota – lots of snow and plenty of cold temperatures.

But that’s OK, especially if you’re a kid and you love to play in the white stuff.

Amy Bujdos-Bifulk took this video of an epic snow slide one of her neighbors built for everyone to enjoy.

“Oh my gosh, was that fun?” she asked, after two giggling girls completed a run down the snow hill.

The high-banked turns and the squeals of joy appear to be the slide’s biggest selling points.

