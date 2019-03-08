A “Best Buy” local real estate deal close to ICW access. Fisherman’s Paradise week of March 3rd

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
Ask anyone dreaming of property and there’s a good chance, around here, water is at the top of the list.
Even with the risk of storms or flooding, a realtor will tell you, water sells.
That brings us to this weeks “best buy.”
Just for Buyers Realty has been tracking the most recently MLS listings to scope out great deals on the market right now.
Wilmington is a power market, and those deals are harder and harder to come by. Kathleen Baylies, with ‘Just of Buyers’ doesn’t accept listings, so her office doesn’t have a vested interest in whether or not the properties, profiled, sell. So there’s no conflict of interest.
The one property that caught everyone’s eye has a long history, involving water and is priced at under $120,000.
It’s a little fishing get-away close to the ICW, but out of the flood zone. It was built in 1972, with several additions of the years, currently at 1360 square feet.
It’s advertised as a one bedroom home because two of the three rooms, used for bedrooms don’t have windows.
Here’s what Kathleen likes and dislikes about the property located at 486 Hollyview Drive SE in Boliva, priced at $199,900.
Likes:
· It’s clean, move in ready
· Lots of storage inside and out.
· Public boat ramp on ICW, 1/3 of mile down the road
· Ramp is 1200 feet from Lockwood Folly River
· 1 ½ miles to the inlet for ocean access
“If you’re a serious fisherman, you probably have or want a boat and need a place to store it” says Baylies. “This property has a large covered storage area for a a generously sized boat. But best of all, the property is affordable. Where else can you find a home, this close to the water, but not in a flood zone, for under $120,000.?
Dislikes:
· The cook house was permitted for store and the front bedroom and part of the living room were permitted for a front porch.
· There are places were the floor is uneven and at least one section near the ceiling appears to have been repaired. A thorough home inspect would be important.
· Becaue two of the interior rooms don’t have windows, the home may not qualify for FHA or VA backed loans.
To learn more about this property and take a look at more pictures click here.
