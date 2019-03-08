From bar town to family friendly: Carolina Beach rebranding underway

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach is known in certain circles for being a bar town but it is working to get away from that perception to now be known as a more family friendly community.
The town is concentrating on promoting new businesses popping up around the boardwalk. Restaurants like Stoked and the Cross-Eyed Crab should be opening soon and other eateries like Soul Flavor and Buzz’s Roost are working on expanding before tourist season begins.
Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce President Greg Reynolds said Carolina Beach is going through a growth spurt. Leaders are capitalizing on that by working to give the area a new image.
“We’re open for business," Reynolds said. “We’re recovering from (Hurricane) Florence pretty well. A few businesses have not recovered completely but they’re working around the clock to get things open.”
Reynolds said the hope is to have most every business open by Memorial Day weekend in late May.
