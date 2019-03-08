Authorities still trying to determine cause of massive Oak Island motel fire

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Local, state, and federal authorities are still trying to determine what sparked the massive fire that gutted the Ocean Crest Motel in Oak Island earlier this week.
Oak Island officials recently requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the North Carolina field office
of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to aid in the investigation and expect to have those results in 30 days.
Crews from a dozen fire departments responded to the motel, located at 1417 East Beach Drive, around 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 for a “heavily involved structure fire” call.
Flames, aided by winds from a passing storm system, shot as high as 30-40 feet in the air as the blaze quickly spread through the motel’s main building.
The building, which was closed to guests as it was undergoing renovations, was completely destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
