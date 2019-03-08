Are you severe weather ready? Here’s what you should know.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week comes to a close, it’s a good time to recap the information provided by of the National Weather Service and your First Alert Weather Team.
Be sure to share this information with your friends and families, so they too will know how to stay one step ahead of dangerous weather.
Watch Vs. Warning: Know the Difference
The inspiration to remember the difference between a watch and a warning may be no farther away than your kitchen. Take a cupcake, for example. You need specific ingredients to make it, right? That’s the perfect way to describe a watch. So, what about the delicious, finished and decorated cupcake sitting in front of you? There’s your warning, an actual cupcake that requires you to take action... Eat it! So to recap:
WATCH: The ingredients are there to make a storm.
WARNING: The storm is here and you need to take action.
How to receive severe weather alerts:
It’s no secret the WECT First Alert Weather App is a staple in the arsenal of the First Alert Weather Team. That’s because we’re the people making sure you’re up to date when severe weather strikes. You can download the app for your Apple or Android device here, and customize its settings to work for you when weather threatens your plans. During a Tornado Warning, live streaming coverage will be brought to you on air and online for the duration of the warning or until the danger has moved out of the region.
Knowing your Risk and Taking Action
Severe weather can produce different hazards and require different actions depending on the type. Tornadoes. flooding, lightning, hail and wind are the main hazards we face in the Lower Cape Fear during the heart of severe weather season.
Tornado Warnings will be issued when the National Weather Service doppler radar detects rotation or when a trained weather spotter reports a tornado. No matter what happens, stay alert and take action when and if the time comes.
Lightning is the second-highest when it comes to deaths reported from weather. Thunderstorms, by definition contain lightning and the WECT Weather App can alert you to when lightning is near your location. Remember... when thunder roars, head indoors!
Winds pose a variety of hazards. Most notably, winds can turn a small object into a dangerous projectile. Gusty winds will accompany tornadoes and thunderstorms. Specifically, a severe thunderstorm features winds exceeding 58 mph. Taking shelter away from glass near a sturdy wall is the best way to stay safe.
Hail is formed when a strong updraft from a storm takes a water droplet and causes it to freeze as its pulled up through the atmosphere. Other water droplets get stuck to it, and can cause it to grow in size. When it becomes too heavy, it falls from the sky. These hailstones, can cause injury and, in extreme cases, damage cars and other property.
Flooding is the number one killer of people caused by weather. Heavy rains in a short amount of time can inundate streams, roads, and backyards, causing flash flooding. Those of you who have been through Hurricane Florence know that heavy rains over a long period of time can cause long-term flooding after the storm has passed as water drains off into lakes and rivers. Water washing over the road can cause erosion and sinkholes to form. As little as 6 inches of rushing water is enough to sweep a person or a car off their foundation. If you encounter a flooded road... Turn around, don’t drown!
Severe weather is a rapidly changing series of events-- like a story, with a beginning, middle and end. It’s important to know the risks ahead of time, stay alert during severe weather, and take action until the end. The actions you take will be crucial to help you and your property safe when mother nature makes her presence felt.
