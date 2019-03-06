Worker hurt while inspecting ride at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A third-party contractor was injured while inspecting the Windseeker at Carowinds Wednesday morning, park officials say.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the park, located on Carowinds Boulevard. The worker was safely lowered to the ground and immediately transported to the hospital by York County Emergency Management, officials say.
The worker’s name or condition was not released.
Details surrounding the injury incident were not released.
Windseeker is the second tallest ride at Carowinds, behind Fury 325.
