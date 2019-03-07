FedEx truck catches on fire following I-40 crash, westbound lanes closed

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been closed after a FedEx truck caught on fire following a crash Thursday morning.
According to the NCDOT, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 414 on I-40 West near the Holly Shelter Road exit in the Castle Hayne area.
Video provided by viewers show the truck on fire with both westbound lanes appearing to be blocked as emergency crews respond to the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.
Drivers should try and find an alternate route until crews can clear the scene.
NCDOT officials suggested the following detour route: take Exit 414 (Holly Shelter Road) then make a left on US-117 North. Continue on US-117 North to NC-210 East to reaccess I-40.
