Swedish company says it’s made 300mph, street legal supercar

(CNN) - A Swedish automaker has unveiled a street-legal supercar that it says is the fastest such vehicle in the world.
Koenigsegg unveiled the Jesko speedster this week. The company is promising the car can go up to 300 miles per hour.
That whopping speed doesn’t come cheap. It’s been priced at roughly $2.8 million. Not exactly the kind of car you just pick up at the local dealership.
But for that $2.8 million, if you have it, you get a turbocharged V8 engine that can produce more than 1,200 horsepower on regular gasoline.
If you run this car on fuel that contains 85 percent ethanol, it produces 1,600 horsepower.
The company calls it "the fastest street legal production car in the world."
