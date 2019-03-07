Scam circulating using sheriff’s office as scare tactic

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from residents concerned about calls they’ve received requesting personal information.
According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, the sheriff’s office is not making these calls and there are two scams circulating in the area.
McVicker explained the caller tells the person they are calling from a law enforcement agency in the state to inform them a friend or relative has been arrested and listed them as a point of contact.
The caller claims they need the resident’s full name, date of birth, driver’s license number and social security number for their records before they can transfer their call to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, where a deputy is waiting to speak to them and disclose information about their friend or relative’s arrest.
The caller is using names of deputies who actually work at the sheriff’s office which makes the call seem more legitimate, but the caller hangs up when the resident provides their personal information.
Another call is going around in which the caller tells the person they are from the Social Security Administration and a lawsuit has been filed against them. They also ask for the resident’s full name, date of birth, driver’s license number and social security number to verify they are speaking to the right person.
They claim that once they have the information they will transfer the call to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for Deputy (name given) to speak to them and explain the lawsuit.
“These calls seem very real and it is easy for individuals to fall prey to this type of scam,” McVicker said. “We need the public to know that we do not deal with any other agencies in this manner and we do not make these calls and no other legitimate agency would need this information before transferring a call. I am urging anyone who receives this type call to immediately hang up. If you are in doubt of the legitimacy of the call then call our non emergency number at 910-862-6960 and ask for an investigator.”
McVicker said no legitimate law enforcement or government agency will call and ask for personal information of this nature.
