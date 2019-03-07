Scam circulating using sheriff’s office as scare tactic

“These calls seem very real and it is easy for individuals to fall prey to this type of scam,” McVicker said. “We need the public to know that we do not deal with any other agencies in this manner and we do not make these calls and no other legitimate agency would need this information before transferring a call. I am urging anyone who receives this type call to immediately hang up. If you are in doubt of the legitimacy of the call then call our non emergency number at 910-862-6960 and ask for an investigator.”