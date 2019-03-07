SBI investigating case of man who died in police custody in Chadbourn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man died Sunday night while in police custody after a traffic stop in Chadbourn.
Anthony Spivey, Chadbourn police chief, confirmed Wednesday that Marty White, of Canton, was pronounced dead at Columbus Regional hospital shortly before midnight after the stop that resulted in two others being jailed on drug charges.
The State Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the arrests, said Wednesday it had no information to release since this is an ongoing investigation.
Ivey Leshane Henry, 39, and Leona Milner Bradley, 51, both of Canton, were jailed on drug charges. Bradley was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $105,000.
Henry was charged with simple possession of narcotics and maintaining a vehicle for drug activities. Her bond was $5,000.
White, Henry and Bradley were all in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation by Corporal T. Lovett of the Chadbourn Police Department.
“Anytime someone dies in custody, it’s standard for the SBI to be called in,” Spivey told the News Reporter.
