Sample beer and wine at weekend festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wind down from the work week with an afternoon of craft beer and wine.
The Cape Fear Beer and Wine Festival is Saturday, March 9 at the Wilmington Convention Center at 515 Nutt Street.
This is the ninth year for the event which features tastings of beers and wines made by the brew masters and vintners from around the world.
60 American craft microbreweries will be at the event, showcasing more than 100 beers.
