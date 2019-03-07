Runner ready to complete Wrightsville Beach Marathon running backwards

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - With a new pair of running shoes in hand Tracey McCullen made his final preparations for the Wrightsville Beach Marathon on Wednesday.
Saturday McCullen will run the entire 26.2-mile court backwards.
But the 60-year-old will be doing it for a good cause, his goal is to raise $100,000 for the Community Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington.
McCullen says he has already raised just under $20,000 but says his fundraising efforts don’t end once he crosses the finish line.
“At the end of the day that’s just a number,” said McCullen. “At the end of the day I am so confident that money will come and we will meet our goal.”
His other goal is to finish in five hours and forty minutes, and believes his body is ready.
“In a lot of my practices I would run a mile, or two miles and I would stop and stretch because it does put a lot of stress on your calves and quads,” said McCullen about running backwards. “I ran the eight miles on Saturday without stopping at a twelve-minute pace and it felt really good.”
Saturday’s race will be the fifteenth marathon that he has compete in.
