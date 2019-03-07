Rocky Point man faces 20 charges of illegal hunting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - N.C. Wild Life Officers charged 22 year old Michael Victor Racca of Rocky Point with 20 charges of illegal hunting.
Charges-20
- No hunting licenses. (2 Counts-2017, 2018)
- No big game licenses. (2 Counts-2017, 2018)
- Unlawful transportation of wildlife. (3 Counts 2017, 4 Counts 2018)
- Failure to register big game. (3 Counts 2017, 4 Counts 2018)
- Borrow/Lend big game tags. (1) 2018
- Over the limit big game. (1) 2018
According to the N.C. Wild Life Resources Commission the charges stem from an investigation of Racca that took place over the last 2 deer hunting seasons. The investigation is still currently ongoing.
