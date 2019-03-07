Riverfront Farmers Market moving to Dock Street; March 23 is opening day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Riverfront Farmers Market is moving to a new location before its opening on March 23.
Coast Guard work on the Riverfront Park bulkhead required the market to move Dock Street on the block between Front and Second streets.
Market manager BJ Ryan said in a news release that most of the regular vendors plan to return to the market, which will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fresh, local produce, baked goods, meats, eggs and a variety of plants — including vegetables, herbs and house plants — will be offered. Handmade arts and crafts, homemade dog treats, flavored marshmallows, North Carolina wines and more will also be available.
