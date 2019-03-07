NHC Planning Board meeting to include decision on Castle Hayne sand mine, appeal of subdivision at old Masonboro Golf Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A large crowd is expected Thursday night at the New Hanover County Planning Board meeting, which includes decisions about a sand mining operation on Castle Hayne Road and an appeal of a proposed subdivision at the old Masonboro Golf Club.
The public is invited to attend the planning board meeting, which begins 6 p.m. in the André Mallette Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center, Suite 135 in Wilmington.
Castle Hayne sand mine debate rages on
A proposal to build a high-intensity mining operation in the 4100 block of Castle Hayne Road has drawn opposition from neighbors in the Wooden Shoe subdivision, River Bluffs neighborhood, Indian Trail/Trail Oaks Drive community, and other concerned citizens.
Hilton Properties Limited Partnership, a family-owned company, is working with the law firm Rountree Losee LLP to request rezoning of 63 acres of land from rural agricultural to conditional use heavy industrial.
Hilton Properties is also requesting a special use permit to develop a 28-acre high-intensity mining operation.
At January’s meeting, the New Hanover County Planning Board voted for a continuance on the sand mine decision until its March meeting to allow the developer more time to create a plan for mitigating truck noise and environmental concerns.
Neighbors are concerned that 60-80 truckloads per day on Sledge Road would cause noise, vibration, and dust for the nine family homes adjacent to the property.
The sand mine proposal team met with residents on Feb. 12 to explain Sledge Road improvement plans, according to the agenda packet.
Road improvement plans include paving, a 10-foot high fence, and a 10-15 foot tall vegetative buffer of wax myrtles. The gate entrance to Castle Hayne Road will also be moved further up Sledge Road to prevent truck back-ups, and the speed limit will be 15 mph.
Since that meeting, the Concerned Citizens of New Hanover County said it organized a plan to stop the sand mining operation from being approved because it “would present serious public safety and environmental threats and will adversely affect area property values,” according to a news release.
New Hanover County staff writes that applicant-provided evidence shows the mining operation would not endanger public health or safety. Staff also writes that it would not hurt nearby property values.
Neighbors against proposed subdivision on old Masonboro golf course
Lawyers working with the Cape Homeowners Association are voicing their opposition to the proposed Windsor Pines subdivision that would be built in the 8800 block of Sedgley Drive and in the 8700 block of Lakeview Drive.
The subdivision would include 132 townhomes on about 53 acres on the land previously used for the Masonboro Golf Club.
The technical review committee approved the subdivision’s preliminary plan in December, and the new development would bring the area to the maximum density allowed under its zoning.
The Cape Homeowners Association is appealing the decision because of the increased home density, increased impervious surfaces causing stormwater flooding concerns, and sole access using the Cape's private roads.
"At this time, there has not been an agreement established to allow use of the private roads, and the applicant has stated that the HOA will not consent to the proposed development using the private streets of The Cape," according to the agenda packet.
The New Hanover County Planning Board is composed of seven members who meet monthly, focusing mainly on land use planning, zoning, and growth management issues.
Check this story later for decisions made at the meeting. WECT’s Ben Smart is reporting.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.