Local company donates HVAC system for family in need

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WECT) - A local single mother is getting help for her parents and a weight off her shoulders thanks to a local program.
Helen Jordan, a single mom from Wilmington, is battling breast cancer. Even though she is going through treatments and is physically ill, Helen is still helping her parents with their home renovation. The home is in need of a new HVAC system, but her treatments make it hard to pay for both.
ASR/Rescue Rooter got word of Helen and her situation from Brian Jordan. Brian nominated her for ARS Cares; a local program that donates HVAC units to people in need in the community.
“She would give the shirt off her back to someone who she thought needed it more,” says Brian. “Giving her this HVAC unit would allow her the comfort she deserves while battling cancer.”
ARS/Rescue Rooter will donate the HVAC to Helen today at 9 a.m. at a home in Castle Hayne.
Gabbie Williams is following this story. Check back for updates.
