Laney’s Taylor Chism named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Laney’s Taylor Chism is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The freshman averaged 11 points-per-game in the Buccaneers first two state playoff games in wins over Millbrook and South Central.
Tuesday Laney’s 28-game winning streak, and season came to an end as they lost to Southeast Raleigh in the fourth round of the playoffs.
