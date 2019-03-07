First Alert Forecast: temps soaring in the short term, storm chance to monitor in the longer range

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Hope you’re having a good week! Sure has been wintry lately... but strong, early spring style sunshine and a gentle southerly breeze should help morph a frigid and frosty Thursday morning into a comfy 50s kind of afternoon. Milder daily highs in the 60s and even 70s occupy most of the rest of your First Alert Forecast... including the weekend. Odds for showers stay at 0% Thursday but grow to 30-40% Friday, 10-20% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday. Atmospheric wind profiles suggest a potential risk for strong to severe thunderstorms to mix in Sunday and you bet we will keep a close eye on that angle here in the notoriously volatile weather month of March! Thanks so much for checking into your forecast! ...and be sure to customize it to your location with your WECT Weather App...