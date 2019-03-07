First Alert Forecast: chilly Friday morning then increasing warmth into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Hope you’re having a good week! Sure has been wintry lately... but strong, early spring style sunshine and a gentle southerly breeze should help give temperatures a boost in the coming days. Check out your extended forecast below and keep in mind these main points:
Brisk bus stop forecast... keep the heavy jackets handy Friday morning. Temperatures will mostly be in the 30s and staying above freezing for most backyards. You may also run into a spotty shower but wintry precipitation will not mix in.
Springlike warmth... heading into the weekend temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday. Along with the warmer days will come stray showers and possibly an embedded rumble of thunder.
Sunday storms... atmospheric wind profiles suggest a potential risk for strong to severe thunderstorms to mix in Sunday and you bet we will keep a close eye on that angle here in the notoriously volatile weather month of March!
Thanks so much for checking into your forecast! ...and be sure to customize it to your location with your WECT Weather App...
