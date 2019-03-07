CFPUA says its working with city on issue of tree removal on River Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority officials said Wednesday that they are working with residents and City of Wilmington leaders to address concerns about the removal of trees on a stretch of River Road.
A crew with the utility company stopped clearing a 30-foot segment along the road after receiving a stop work order from the city Monday.
In a statement, CFPUA said that it purchased the easement to install a water main in a parcel of undeveloped land which would allow it to "install the main without digging up local, neighborhood roads and causing traffic concerns."
The statement says that trees on the easement could lead to issues with the water main.
“CFPUA ordinance requires that, once we purchase an easement and complete necessary work, we must maintain easement landscaping to ensure we can perform necessary maintenance on our infrastructure," the statement reads. "We cannot keep trees in CFPUA easements, because they could leave critical infrastructure in those easements vulnerable to damage, including water main breaks and sanitary sewer overflows.”
CFPUA’s full statement:
"On Monday morning, CFPUA stopped clearing an easement along River Road after receiving a stop work order from the City of Wilmington. This work was part of the initial phase of a project to install a new 16-inch water main to serve residential and commercial customers in the southern part of New Hanover County.
"Since then, CFPUA staff have been talking with our partners at the city and with local residents to address concerns raised over work required in the easement.
"Several months ago, CFPUA purchased a 30-foot easement along River Road to install the water main in a parcel of undeveloped land. This would allow CFPUA to install the main without digging up local, neighborhood roads and causing traffic concerns.
"This area is part of our southern groundwater system, supplied by a series of wells, known as the Monterey Heights system. The water main will allow CFPUA to support the growth this area has experienced and ensure steady water supply into the future.
"CFPUA ordinance requires that, once we purchase an easement and complete necessary work, we must maintain easement landscaping to ensure we can perform necessary maintenance on our infrastructure. We cannot keep trees in CFPUA easements, because they could leave critical infrastructure in those easements vulnerable to damage, including water main breaks and sanitary sewer overflows.
“CFPUA takes the concerns of the city and local residents seriously, and we will continue to work to ensure our work abides by applicable ordinances and protects our community’s water system.”
