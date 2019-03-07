Friends spread awareness about methanol poisoning after UNCW student’s death

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Ryan Turney was a gallivanter. His family said he had visited 48 states and 5 continents. An International Studies major at UNCW, the senior was a jet-setter to say the least.
In September of 2018, 21-year-old Turney went to Vietnam to visit friends, had a few drinks and that’s when everything changed.
“He was studying in Thailand when he took a trip to Vietnam, and that’s when he passed away,” said Lucy Coppola, one of Turney’s friends at UNCW.
Coppola said Turney woke up with complaints of a headache, nausea and blurred vision on Sept. 23, 2018. He went to a hospital in the area where he was given an IV. Turney got up to use the bathroom, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
He died moments later.
Turney’s parent’s say doctors believe it was methanol poisoning in a drink their son had.
“We were shocked, we had never heard of this danger - never heard of methanol poisoning,” Coppola said. “Then after doing some research, we were more shocked to learn how prevalent it is in different regions thru the world.”
According to the Methanol Institute, it is often deliberately and illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol (normal alcohol that can be consumed) in countries where regulations are not as stiff.
It is not very common in the United States, but it is an issue in places like Mexico and Asia. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, breathing difficulty, blurred vision, and seizures. Symptoms don’t appear until about 12-24 hours after consuming, what is known as “bootleg” alcohol.
“Ryan would want awareness to spread to prevent other families from enduring tragedy,” said Coppola, with a mission to spread the dangers of methanol poisoning as students at UNCW will soon embark on spring break.
“I just think its important we get this message out now to college students because this alcohol is cheaper, and they are more vulnerable,” Coppola explained.
Through social media and stopping people in hallways to ask them if they know about this danger, Coppola is working to do anything she can to honor her friend and prevent this from happening to her fellow Seahawks.
“Ryan couldn’t stand to see people in pain or sad or hurting, so Ryan would really be passionate about getting this message out,” she said.
UNCW is also doing their part in the wake of Turney’s death. The Office of International Programs updated their education materials for students traveling abroad and going through orientation. A section on methanol poisoning is now included in the study abroad handbook.
Chief Communications Officer Janine Iamunno also said that a “methanol specific slide” was also added to a pre-trip orientation presentation. Immauno said in an email that the Office of International Programs also met with student health counselors in January of this year to learn more about any emerging issues.
The World Health Organization also has these prevention and control measures you can take:
- Refrain from purchasing or producing illegal alcoholic drinks.
- Be suspicious about alcoholic drinks offered for sale in informal settings that are not licensed to sell alcohol, e.g. market stalls, and/or that are offered at a cheap price.
- Do not buy alcoholic drinks sold in unlabelled containers.
- Check branded products for labels that are poorly printed or with typographical errors, or bottles with broken seals. Do not buy these.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.