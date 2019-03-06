13-year-old middle school student hit, killed by train in Monroe

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Monroe Middle School student was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night according to Monroe Police who are actively investigating the incident.
Police say they found 13-year-old Carlos Rodriguez dead on the railroad tracks.
The initial investigation determined he was hit by a train, but not at a specific train crossing.
A release sent out by the City of Monroe said the student left his home at 5:40 p.m. and was later reported as a missing person to central communications.
“This is a very sad situation,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time.”
Union County Public Schools have made extra support available for students as well as staff and have extra counselors available for those in need.
Monroe Police will continue to conduct interviews with potential witnesses as they piece together what led to the accident.
