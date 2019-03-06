Wilmington Response creating jobs for workers displaced by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Nonprofit Wilmington Response is creating jobs for workers displaced by Hurricane Florence.
Founder Nick Hiteshew says thanks to an NCWorks Grant, Wilmington Response is able to employ between 30 and 35 full-time workers in case management, supply management, and distribution roles.
“These workers were displaced in one way, shape, form or the other by Florence, whether it was economically, some of them have been impacted and lost their homes, and we’re helping them get supplies in there too," said Hiteshew.
Michael White is one of the workers benefiting from the program. White is serving as the Wilmington Response warehouse manager, and is tasked with keeping stock of what goes in and out of the warehouse and making sure supplies are delivered to the proper places.
“We’ve gotten about almost 20 new employees here in the last two weeks, other dislocated, unemployed folks from the local area, which has made my job so much easier,” White said.
Wilmington Response has been active in relief efforts since Hurricane Florence, serving New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, and Robeson counties. Warehouses are located in Wilmington and Lumberton.
“We’re still here six months now. We’re going into the long term recovery," Hiteshew said. "There’s still a lot of areas people don’t even realize are badly affected. We still have chainsaw crews, we have tarping of roofs still going on, houses getting mucked out and rebuilt currently. It’s affecting the elderly as well as our veterans, our families, our children.”
Hiteshew is not being paid for his efforts. He said creating Wilmington Response was all about serving people in need, and the workers’ passion for helping people in need.
White also said his job of helping others is a dream come true.
“Growing up, you’re always asked, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and this is what I wanted to do," White said. "It’s extremely difficult to do because it’s very hard to do this stuff. Most people do it voluntarily but through this NC Works program and grant funding, we’re able to get paid to do it. Sometimes we pinch ourselves because we’re not sure it’s really happening.”
While many relief efforts have dwindled as time has passed, Wilmington Response is still in full force, operating two warehouses to make sure no one is forgotten.
White noted a shipment of office furniture came in recently, and the process of finding a place — such as a church — for it has begun. Smaller, more common items are just a phone call or email away.
“We have basic supplies, food, cleaning supplies, clothing, and that’s kind of a day to day,” White said. "We’ve got people coming in, groups coming in that need them and they make a phone call, send us an email saying, ‘Hey, I need an order.’ I’ve got people here now that can pull that order, have it ready for them. They can show up, and take it where it needs to go.”
Working to support individual victims and support agencies is made a little easier by Wilmington Response getting supplies coming in from all over the country but that creates more work for Hiteshew and crew.
“There’s been a lot of hurdles that we’ve had to get these supplies," Hiteshew said. “We’re still going through these hurdles because a lot of people don’t realize the necessity and the needs that are still here.”
The organization is in need of fuel card donations to offset costs of transporting supplies.
If you are victim of Florence and would like assistance from Wilmington Response, or are in search of additional information, it can be found at wilmingtonresponse.org or on the Wilmington Response Facebook Page. You can also email WilmingtonResponse@gmail.com or call 910-769-0498.
