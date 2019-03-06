Wilmington Christian Academy students prepare over 20,000 packets of food for overseas

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students at Wilmington Christian Academy came together Wednesday morning and prepared over 20,000 packets of food in under two hours.
The students partnered with Feed the Hunger to send the food to Bangladesh. While the students didn’t necessarily know where the country is, they still felt it was the right thing to do.
“Even though we don’t really, we may not see or meet those people that we help," said student John Robert-Tew. "We know there are real people out there and they are struggling.”
In order to hold the event, the students had to raise $4,500. They exceeded that dollar amount by raising money the only way high school students know how to do.
“We sold lollipops in class, we sold casual days and homework passes. Stuff like that is really fun,” Robert-Tew said.
At five stations, the students set up assembly lines to bundle the food as fast and as plentiful as they could. They carefully added dried vegetables, soy, vitamins, and rice all poured through a funnel into bags so nothing spilled.
From there the bags went on to be weighed and sealed air-tight to insure their freshness for the trip overseas.
Around 12:30 p.m., the students hit their target of 20,000 food packets prepared and then went back to their regular school day.
