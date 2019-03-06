UNCW students help fellow student who lost everything in a house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A sophomore at the University of North Carolina Wilmington came back from Christmas break with devastating news - a fire destroyed her family’s home in Lumberton. Everyone inside, including the family dog, made it out unharmed.
But now, months later, the family could still use help with basic needs as everything inside the home was destroyed by fire.
Several UNCW student organizations are pitching in to help, but are hoping the community will step up as well.
There’s a fundraiser at Mad Mole Brewing at 6309 Boathouse Road, Wilmington on Thursday, March 7 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Mad Mole Brewing will donate $1 for every beer sold at the Seahawk Strong Benefit, and other proceeds will go directly to benefit the student. Money will be raised through a raffle, food truck sales, and cash donations at the event. The Seahawk Strong Benefit will feature live music and family games like Cornhole and Giant Jenga for those who are not of age.
