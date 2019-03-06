Tour North Carolina’s oldest standing lighthouse

An island bounces back after Hurricane Florence; invites visitors to take tours

Old Baldy Lighthouse. (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | March 6, 2019 at 2:21 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 2:21 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bald Head Island went through a rough patch after Hurricane Florence but it is now welcoming visitors with open arms.

Visitors are encouraged to take the ferry to the island and hop on a golf cart for an educational tour of Bald Head Island.

Guides narrate the tour, providing a look at Bald Head’s four centuries of history. The tours end at Old Baldy, North Carolina’s oldest standing lighthouse, where you can climb to the top for a 360-degree view of the Cape Fear River estuary.

Bald Head Island Historic Tours are Tuesdays, Fridays, & Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at oldbaldy.org.

Visitors are also welcome to attend the Historic Happy Hour on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Tails Piano Bar in downtown Wilmington. The free event raises money for the Old Baldy Foundation, which helps preserve and operates the historic lighthouse.

