Tour North Carolina’s oldest standing lighthouse

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bald Head Island went through a rough patch after Hurricane Florence but it is now welcoming visitors with open arms.
Visitors are encouraged to take the ferry to the island and hop on a golf cart for an educational tour of Bald Head Island.
Guides narrate the tour, providing a look at Bald Head’s four centuries of history. The tours end at Old Baldy, North Carolina’s oldest standing lighthouse, where you can climb to the top for a 360-degree view of the Cape Fear River estuary.
Bald Head Island Historic Tours are Tuesdays, Fridays, & Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at oldbaldy.org.
Visitors are also welcome to attend the Historic Happy Hour on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Tails Piano Bar in downtown Wilmington. The free event raises money for the Old Baldy Foundation, which helps preserve and operates the historic lighthouse.
