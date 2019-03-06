Support local at Southport-Oak Island Consumer Showcase

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Some Brunswick County businesses come together for a local expo to show consumers what they offer.
Thursday is the ninth annual Coastal Consumer Showcase. The event is to highlight the best in local products and services.
“It’s a great way to support your local businesses,” says Karen Sphar, the Executive Vice President of the Southport Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sphar encourages anyone and everyone to attend the event.
“We have almost 60 businesses that are going to be there at the showcase," says Sphar. “They’re going to be there to let you know what we have in our area and what businesses want your business.”
Though this is the ninth year of the event, this year’s is particularly important because of the G.V. Barbee Bridge closing in October. With the bridge being the main route to get on and off Oak Island, it’s closure has hurt some local businesses.
The Coastal Consumer Showcase is just one of the campaigns the Chamber of Commerce hosts to help those business who may be struggling because of the closure.
“It’s so important,” says Sphar. “Especially with the G.V. Barbee Bridge [closing] to point out the businesses and to let people know what’s here. That’s what the showcase is all about.”
The bridge is expected to reopen in April.
There are several perks for those who attend the showcase: samples, giveaways, $100 cash drawing, and an auction.
The showcase is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center on Southport-Supply Rd. It’s free and open to the public.
For more information contact 910.457-6964.
