Statewide tornado drills to keep your children safe

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The start of severe weather season is on our doorstep and this week the National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring this severe weather safety campaign to all of North Carolina’s residents.
Today, school across the state participated in tornado warning drills.
Students took to the hallways, or interior rooms of the buildings, on the lowest floor away from window. While in position, they covered their heads with their arms or books to protect themselves.
“We want our folks to be aware. And our folks is everyone in the community. You know were not just concerned about our students and staffs. Our students and staff make up this community so we want to make sure to get enough information out there as we can,” Dave Spencer, Director of safety and hearing officer for New Hanover County Schools.
Schools have plans set in place for these severe weather events to keep students, staff and any visitors safe in a weather emergency. Practicing and knowing what to do also helps ease anxiety in the case of a real severe weather emergency.
NWS suggests that tornado drills are also practiced at home. The skills learned at school from these drills should be implemented at home to keep families safe.
In the event of a severe weather event, the NWS suggests to keep these things in mind:
Know Your Risk
The first step to becoming weather-ready is to understand the type of weather in your area.
Pledge to Prepare and Take Action
Pledge to prepare by visiting readync.org.
In any weather situation you need to have a set plan with your family. Find a safe spot in the interior part of your home, away from windows. Be sure to talk to your children about the dangers and the precautions to take during severe weather.
Always have a way to get weather information. Those include; a NOAA Weather Radio, broadcast, or your free WECT Weather App.
Be an Example
Studies show that many people use social media in the event of a disaster to let relatives and friends know that they are safe. This is an important trend because people are most likely to take preparedness steps if they observe the preparations taken by others.
“You just keep those conversations going, you let them know the reasons to practice these things and that it can happen anywhere like you mentioned and that it carries over not only just for the school system but from wherever you are and sometimes the kids can have a good impact on the mommies and daddies, and grandmommas and granddaddies and other family members and friends," says Spencer.
Student’s who have participated in the drills are encouraged to teach their families and friends about the risks and also how to keep safe in the event of severe weather.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.