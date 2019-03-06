Southeast Raleigh ends Laney girls’ 28-game winning streak

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The Laney High School girls’ basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t come back as Southeast Raleigh beat the Buccaneers 53-34 in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday.
Sophomore Saniya Rivers led Laney (28-2) with a game-high 21 points. The Bucs’ 28-game win streak ended.
"That is a really good team,” Rivers said of Southeast Raleigh. “All credit to Southeast for pulling out the win but I am very proud of my team win or lose."
While disappointed with the result, Laney coach Ashley Berting said she believes her team has a bright future.
"You look who's out on the court,” Berting said of her young roster. “To play in this atmosphere, it's only going to help us to go further in the next couple of years."
Anya Poole had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Southeast Raleigh (24-5).
