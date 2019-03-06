Safe Trade Station for online business opens in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - People who make transactions online and then want to exchange goods and services can do so at a location established by the Carolina Beach Police Department.
The Safe Trade Station at CB police headquarters at 1121 North Lake Park Boulevard is the only such location in the Wilmington area, and one of only 13 in North Carolina. It will serve people who use online trade sites like Facebook Market Place, Craigslist, Offer Up and Letgo to sell and trade items and services.
“While these transactions provide our community an opportunity to resale and repurpose useful items, some may hesitate because of safety concerns," Carolina Beach Police Chief Chris Spivey said in a news release. "These locations offer a safe alternative for individuals to meet and perform trade or sales transactions."
Patrons are welcome to use the station Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the police department lobby. Safe Trade signage will be visible in a well-lit area with 24-hour surveillance cameras.
For more information, call Carolina Beach police at 910-458-2540.
