New Hanover Co. Schools announces open house schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools released its open house schedule for the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday.
NHCS officials said they released the open house schedule early “in an effort to help parents for the summer.”
Times may be subject to change.
Year-Round Schools
Codington Elementary, July 15, 4-6 p.m.
Eaton Elementary, July 15, 4-6 p.m.
Sunset Park Elementary, July 15, 5 p.m.
Early Colleges and Career/Tech High Schools
Isaac Bear August 1st to be determined
Wilmington Early College, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m.
SEA-Tech, Aug. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Career Readiness Academy, Aug. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Traditional High Schools
Ashley, Aug. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Hoggard, Aug. 21, 5 p.m.
Laney, Aug. 21, 4-7 p.m.
New Hanover, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m.
Magnet Schools
Freeman Elementary, July 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Snipes Academy, July 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Gregory, Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m.
Traditional Middle Schools
Holly Shelter, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m.
Murray, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m.
Myrtle Grove, Aug. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Noble, Aug. 22, 3:30-7 p.m.
Roland-Grise, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m.
Trask, Aug. 22, 3:30-7 p.m.
Williston, Aug. 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Traditional Elementary Schools
Alderman, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Anderson, Aug. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.
Bellamy, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Blair (at Porters Neck), Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Bradley Creek, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Carolina Beach, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Castle Hayne, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.
College Park, Aug. 23
Forest Hills, Aug. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Holly Tree, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Murrayville, Aug. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Ogden, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Parsley, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Pine Valley, Aug. 23. 8-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Williams, Aug. 23, 8-10 a.m. and noon 2 p.m.
Winter Park, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Wrightsboro, Aug. 23. 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Wrightsville Beach (at Blair), Aug. 23 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Pre-K Schools
College Road, Aug. 26. 5 p.m.
Johnson, Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Howe, Sept. 3-5, 7:30-9 a.m.
