New Hanover Co. Schools announces open house schedule

New Hanover Co. Schools announces open house schedule
New Hanover County Schools released its open house schedule for the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday.(Source: WECT)
By Jim Gentry | March 6, 2019 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 1:08 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools released its open house schedule for the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday.

NHCS officials said they released the open house schedule early “in an effort to help parents for the summer.”

Times may be subject to change.

Year-Round Schools

Codington Elementary, July 15, 4-6 p.m.

Eaton Elementary, July 15, 4-6 p.m.

Sunset Park Elementary, July 15, 5 p.m.

Early Colleges and Career/Tech High Schools

Isaac Bear August 1st to be determined

Wilmington Early College, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m.

SEA-Tech, Aug. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Career Readiness Academy, Aug. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Traditional High Schools

Ashley, Aug. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Hoggard, Aug. 21, 5 p.m.

Laney, Aug. 21, 4-7 p.m.

New Hanover, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m.

Magnet Schools

Freeman Elementary, July 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Snipes Academy, July 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Gregory, Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m.

Traditional Middle Schools

Holly Shelter, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Murray, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Myrtle Grove, Aug. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Noble, Aug. 22, 3:30-7 p.m.

Roland-Grise, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Trask, Aug. 22, 3:30-7 p.m.

Williston, Aug. 22, 5:30-7 p.m.

Traditional Elementary Schools

Alderman, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Anderson, Aug. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Bellamy, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Blair (at Porters Neck), Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Bradley Creek, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Carolina Beach, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Castle Hayne, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.

College Park, Aug. 23

Forest Hills, Aug. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Holly Tree, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Murrayville, Aug. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Ogden, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Parsley, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Pine Valley, Aug. 23. 8-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Williams, Aug. 23, 8-10 a.m. and noon 2 p.m.

Winter Park, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Wrightsboro, Aug. 23. 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Wrightsville Beach (at Blair), Aug. 23 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Pre-K Schools

College Road, Aug. 26. 5 p.m.

Johnson, Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Howe, Sept. 3-5, 7:30-9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.