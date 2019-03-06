‘I feel horrible’: Rocky Point meat shop owner apologizes to customers after closure without explanation

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - The owner of a beloved meat shop is apologizing after it unexpectedly shut down, leaving customers clamoring for an explanation and wondering where their money and meat has gone.
Clark’s Sausage & Pork Outlet, located at 4800 NC Hwy 133 in Rocky Point, is a family-run business spanning three generations that has been operating since 1926.
Clark's sells food, but the most sought-after service was hunters dropping off their meat for processing into sausage, burger, cube steak, and sliced steak. The business also delivered meat products to Wilmington restaurants.
Customers drop off their hunted game and a $25 deposit and then pick up the processed meat a few weeks later.
But Clark’s shut down sometime early 2019, with the deposits and meat left in limbo.
Deborah Clark, the current owner, declined to conduct an on-camera interview, but became emotional over the phone as she explained the situation.
Clark said her husband used to own the business, but unexpectedly died in 2016.
“He was a very well loved man,” Clark said of her late husband.
Clark became overwhelmed with the day-to-day operations when the business was passed to her and did not know how to run the shop. She said her daughter tried to help too.
“We couldn’t catch up financially. We tried so hard. I’ve never tried so hard at anything in my life," Clark explained. "My husband ran a very good business, and he was a very loved man. I feel horrible that I feel like I ruined his business. This is devastating, this has broken our hearts.”
Clark said Hurricane Florence caused Clark’s Sausage to shut down, and has not re-opened since. The equipment inside was outdated and destroyed by the storm.
Clark said the IRS called two weeks ago to demand the business shut down permanently because of the financial and tax situation. Fearing trouble with the government, Clark said she heeded their warning.
“I’ve been apologizing to everyone all over," Clark said.
An IRS spokesperson reached by phone Wednesday said it is against the law to comment on specific taxpayers, including businesses, citing US Code Section 6103.
All of the meat has been taken to the landfill, and Clark is trying to return deposit money to about 200 customers as soon as the business has liquidated.
If you are a customer and want to get your deposit money back, Clark said to send a self-addressed envelope with a stamp to 4800 NC Hwy 133 in Rocky Point.
She hopes to be able to send all customers back their money by next week.
“There are so many people," Clark said. “It’s been one thing after another after another after another.”
The phone number listed for Clark’s on multiple websites has been disconnected, and its website listed on Yelp no longer exists.
Frustrated customers have reached out to WECT and posted on Clark’s Facebook page searching for answers.
“Took in a deer to process at the end of December. Couldn’t get up with them by telephone so my husband drove out today. Doors locked! Only a note from others looking for their meat! This is BS! We need answers! Never again!” one person posted on Facebook.
“Where is our 4 deer we sent to be processed? No one is answering the phone and doors are closed !!!!!! No signs anywhere. This needs to be taken care of. Pretty sad these 4 deer are going to be wasted without answers," another customer wrote.
