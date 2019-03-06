Former council member proposes job training center for old WAVE Transit facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Former Wilmington City Councilman Ronald Sparks is proposing that the old WAVE Transit facility at 11th and Castle streets be converted into a job training center.
Sparks presented a proposal to city council during its meeting Tuesday night.
“I told them that we need a job training center like Williston High School was,” Sparks said. “People coming out of high school need good job skills. The current school system does not do that.”
Sparks, a Wilmington native, says the old Williston High School had a job training center in the 1950s. Students were trained in auto mechanics, masonry, commercial cooking and engine work.
“It would work best if it was a joint effort involving New Hanover County Schools, the City of Wilmington and design and construction communities,” says Sparks, president of Sparks Engineering. “We who hire tradesmen know what they need to learn in such a program."
Sparks says the proposal on the table to turn the old WAVE building into a brewery would be a mistake.
George Taylor, the owner of TRU Colors — a brewing company that hires gang members — is interested in buying the property.
“I do not support the brewery,” Sparks told WECT Tuesday night. “There is a brewery six blocks away in an industrial area of 10th and Princess Streets, which is a good location for it."
