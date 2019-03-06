First Alert Forecast: one more cold night ahead, warming trend commences soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! We’ll all “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time this weekend and, coincidentally, some of the mildest temperatures of the whole forecast period will occur then, too. To get there, though, we’ll have to negotiate through more wintry temperatures. They may not be record-setting cold, but they’ll certainly be below average for early March in the Cape Fear Region. As you check out your First Alert Forecast, which includes some more frosty and freezing times, remember to give a little extra TLC to...
Pets: extra layers and extra bedding are great and bringing them inside may be even better!
Tender plants: bring them inside or, if you’ve jumped in and already got them planted, cover them.
Pipes: extra insulation couldn’t hurt for the most exposed pipes in your care.
After tonight the warm up commences! Highs return to the 50s Thursday afternoon with 60s back by Friday and Saturday. A few showers are possible Friday into Saturday. Look for 70s Sunday afternoon in advance of the next system which could bring scattered showers and storms to the area.
