Crews to conduct 644-acre controlled burn at Orton Plantation

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) - If you see smoke in northern Brunswick County and southern New Hanover County on Wednesday, it’s likely coming from a controlled burn at Orton Plantation.
Crews will burn approximately 644 acres as part of the site’s annual management plan to improve forest health and restore its longleaf pine habitat.
“Strict criteria such as optimal weather has been considered for today’s burn, in accordance with an approved plan that ensures the safety of people and property in the area,” a news release stated. “Orton Plantation has experienced local fire and safety professionals on site at all times.”
Orton Plantation will not accept visitors to the property during Wednesday’s prescribed burn.
Officials plan to burn a total of 6,000 acres during the plantation’s controlled burning season, which runs from March 1 to May 1.
