Council carries over discussion on changes to special use permit process

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Compared to most of its 2019 meetings, Wilmington City Council’s first meeting of March was relatively short.
The main item of business Tuesday night aimed to potentially keep other meetings from stretching into the wee hours of the morning as the council considers changing the way it handles special use permits.
Special use permits (SUPs) are used when a developer wants to utilize a property in a way that is outside of the zoning code, but that would be beneficial in that location.
Though somewhat infrequent — the council considers only a handful each year — SUP proposals have drawn some of the largest crowds to city council meetings, which is a problem given the council can only consider hard evidence when making its decision.
While there was consensus that increasing the notification radius, extending the period developers have to break ground and adding a public meeting are all positives, the council was split on whether or not the Wilmington Planning Commission should be taken out of the process.
City staff presented alternate language that would keep the commission as a reviewing step in the process rather than an approval step, but there were still doubts.
Ultimately the council voted to carry over the discussion, asking staff to do more research.
Council members, particularly Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes, said they wanted the staff to do more research into what other municipalities are doing.
“I think there are some options out there that we were not aware of," Haynes said, "and so we need to, in my opinion, we need to have a little work session or something where everybody’s on the same page of having the same information about what the options are, and how we can deal with it going into the future.”
Staff presented an overview of what other North Carolina towns’ policies are, including Charlotte — that no longer has SUPs at all — but said they didn’t have full details to answer some of the questions.
Haynes said she wants to know more about the “major” and “minor” distinction some municipalities use, where “major” SUPs have to be approved by the governing body, but “minor” SUPs can be approved by a lower board, such as the Board of Adjustment.
Additionally, Haynes said she wants staff to look at how the public can be better educated about what can and cannot be considered at an SUP hearing.
Our problem is, we have people appear with the special use permit, and they don’t understand how significant it is to prove the four findings of fact," Haynes said, “and so there probably does need to be some sort of process where the applicants and the potential opponents understand what the basic need is, and what they need to show up with at the meeting, and so that’s really what the discussion was about.”
