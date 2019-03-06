Chadbourn police investigating after bystander shot in head

CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) - Chadbourn police say an innocent bystander was severely injured when she was shot in the head Monday night.
According to Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey, officers on patrol heard gunshots at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday. While attempting to find the location of the shots, the officers were notified by dispatch of a woman suffering a gunshot wound on Enterprise Street near Holland Street.
Spivey said officers arrived at the scene and began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Once the scene was secured, the victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The victim still was in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.
According to Spivey, the victim was sitting in a car and was not involved in the shooting situation when she was struck. A second woman in the vehicle was grazed on the leg by a bullet and suffered minor injuries.
Chief Spivey said that the department has several solid leads in the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CPD at 910-654-4146.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.