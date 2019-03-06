Bodycam video: Deputy breaks window, carries woman out of burning home

BAYTOWN, TX (KTRK/CNN) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Department released body cam footage of Deputy Roberto Martinez as he pulls a woman out of a burning trailer home.
He's being hailed a hero for his quick actions that saved that woman's life.
The heart-pounding video showed a deputy rushing to break out windows and rip off the window screen of a trailer home on fire.
The deputy was nearby when he got the call around 3:20 a.m.
Body camera video captured him running to the scene, a house already filled with smoke and fast-moving flames.
“Just broke the window like I had to, that was the easiest thing to do. The front door was completely engulfed,” Martinez said.
A family of five adults and two children, ages 7 months and 3 years, lived inside.
They all escaped through another window, except grandmother Eloisa Martinez, who said she got trapped in the darkness and thick smoke.
“I was scared, I was scared. I just didn’t know how I was going to get out,” she said.
He said a dresser blocked his way in.
“It had to be at least six feet tall because it was up there. It was probably covering the entire window," he said.
“He broke the window, and I had a cabinet there in the front and so he pushed it over. And I was able to crawl through and get to the window.” Eloisa Martinez said.
She called the deputy her godsend, saying he saved her life.
“If he wouldn’t have come when he did, I would probably be passed out on the ground, on the floor,” Eloisa Martinez said.
The deputy with 10 years of law enforcement experience said this was his first house fire rescue and declined to be called a hero.
“I was just doing what I have to do. Anyone of us would have done it," Roberto Martinez said.
He said he would do it all over again.
Both were treated and released from the hospital, where they got to meet again. Eloisa Martinez’s husband remains in the hospital for observation
Investigators have not determined what started the fire.
Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.