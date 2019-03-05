Youthful Laney girls ready to continue playoff run

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Laney High School girls’ basketball team’s quest for a state championship continues Tuesday when the Buccaneers travel to Southeast Raleigh for a fourth-round matchup in the 4A bracket.
With more than half the roster made up of freshmen and sophomores, Laney may lack experience, but it makes up for it in skill.
“We have some really good freshmen that stand out on the court,” Bucs coach Ashley Berting said.
It helps having one of the most talented prep players in the country, sophomore Saniya Rivers, who is averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Rivers is not just a scorer. She also gets her teammates involved, handing out nearly five assists per game.
“It shows that I have a lot of trust in my teammates,” said Rivers. “It also shows that I am not the only person that can score on this team.”
Since losing the first game of the season, Laney (28-1) has reeled off 28 consecutive wins. The Buccaneers can’t afford any mistakes in the playoffs though.
“At this point, it’s win or go home,” said Berting. “We just have to give 100 percent and let the outcome take care of itself as long as we are doing what we need to do.”
Beating Southeast Raleigh (25-5) won’t be easy. The Bulldogs’ margin of victory in the playoffs is nearly 19 points per game.
That margin was even bigger for Southeast during the regular season, including a 94-3 win over South Garner.
Nevertheless, the Buccaneers are still confident.
“I think we are capable to be anything we put our minds to,” said freshman Taylor Chism. “We fight for each other as a team and we never give up. I think we can do it. I think we have the team and I think we can beat them.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.