Tabor City man accused of breaking into mobile home, setting it on fire
Jocquavius Quashean Gerald (CCSO)
By Jim Gentry | March 5, 2019 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 10:13 AM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City man allegedly broke into a mobile home Monday and intentionally set it on fire.

Jocquavius Quashean Gerald, 20, was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with second-degree arson and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. He’s being held under a $30,000 bond.

According to Michele Tatum with the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 23 Stacey Lane near Tabor City for a structure fire.

An investigation determined that Gerald broke into the residence and started the fire, Tatum said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

According to a report by the by the Tabor-Loris Tribune, the home was nearly a total loss.

