Tabor City man accused of breaking into mobile home, setting it on fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City man allegedly broke into a mobile home Monday and intentionally set it on fire.
Jocquavius Quashean Gerald, 20, was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with second-degree arson and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. He’s being held under a $30,000 bond.
According to Michele Tatum with the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 23 Stacey Lane near Tabor City for a structure fire.
An investigation determined that Gerald broke into the residence and started the fire, Tatum said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
According to a report by the by the Tabor-Loris Tribune, the home was nearly a total loss.
