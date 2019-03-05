School board vice chairman to propose ending Williston Exploratory Committee

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The committee formed to look into converting Williston Middle School into a specialty school is expected to disband Tuesday, according to the committee’s chairman, David Wortman.
Wortman said he will make a proposal at Tuesday night’s New Hanover County School Board meeting to suspend the committee. After hearing the Williston community’s strong opposition to the proposal, Wortman said he thinks they should respect the neighborhood’s opinions and keep Williston Middle as is.
The proposal to end the committee comes about a week after the group met with Williston Middle students, most of whom were against the idea. The students said one of their biggest concerns was being moved from a supportive environment if the proposal was passed.
New Hanover County School Board Vice Chairman David Wortman proposed the idea in early January. Some board members attended a community forum about the proposal hosted by Williston teachers in late January. The majority of the community members at that meeting said they were against the proposed school.
