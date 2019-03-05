Saving your plants and pipes from freezing temperatures

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cold snaps and temperatures can be detrimental to your plants and pipes.
Unexpected freezes can devastate landscapes and gardens. All gardens and plants freeze at different temperatures. Before a cold snap be sure to check the temperature temperament of your outdoor plants.
- Using a sheet, blanket or plastic, can act as insulation to keep plants warm. Be sure to remove these during the day because the condensation can refreeze.
- Low plantings can be covered with mulch or leaves
- Bring small outdoor gardens, plants, hanging baskets, etc. inside
- Watering just the soil and not the leaves can help the soil keep in the warmth, saving roots and lower branches
- If after the frost and your plants look affected, do not prune off or dig up the plant immediately. Once the temperature warm that are can sprout new growth
Freezing temperatures can also cause your pipes to burst. in the situation of pipes bursting in a home or business can get pricey.
- Allow a slow drip from your faucet to prevent from freezing
- Keep garage doors closed
- Opening bathroom cabinet door scan allow warmer air to circulate around the pipes
- You or a licensed plumber to wrap pipes to keep in the warmth
