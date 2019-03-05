$5,000 reward offered for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run that injured bartender

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear and the Wilmington Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver accused of hitting and injuring a bartender last month.
Wilmington police said Justin Sartain was walking to work at Bourbon Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, when a white Chevrolet, possibly a Cruze, with dark tinted windows failed to yield to Sartain while turning left onto South Third Street from Dock Street.
Police said Sartain was about halfway across the street when he was struck, throwing him in the air and on top of the vehicle. He then rolled off the hood of the car and landed on the pavement.
“When the car hit me, I didn’t really realize what was happening until I heard a glass smash and then I realized I got hit by a car," Sartain said in an interview days after the incident. "I was flung forward and I hit the ground but because the people in the car decided to keep going, they continued to run over my foot and crush three bones in my ankle, my foot, and the top of my foot.”
He was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Sartain will be out of work at least four to six weeks but likely longer due to the nature of his injury. The missed workdays will make it difficult to pay his bills.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to manage through financial help at some point," Sartain said. "I know I can’t do anything unless they actually catch the guy, which is kinda bad, but hopefully through friends and family support I’ll at least be able to make it through the next couple months. It’s definitely not how I planned on spending my summer.”
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.