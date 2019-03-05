Reverend requests public apology from NHC School Board chair

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The president of the Southern Coalition for Equal Protections Under the Law is asking for a public apology from the chairman of the New Hanover County School Board, and Reverend Dante Murphy would like that apology to happen during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
Murphy says during a meeting on Feb. 5, chairman Lisa Estep stopped him in the middle of his presentation.
“She abruptly stopped what I was saying to the board and banged her gavel very loudly,” Murphy says.
That meeting followed one in December where allegations regarding how school administrators handled alleged cases of sexual misconduct were front and center.
Murphy asked the board for an independent investigation of cases of sexual misconduct over the past 15 years. He said, “in the midst of trying to do good, the administration failed students."
Then, during the meeting Feb. 5, Murphy says his presentation to the board was interrupted. He would like an apology from the board chair during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Murphy said Tuesday afternoon the apology is not just for him but for other citizens who may come forward to criticize the school board, which he says puts their right of free speech in jeopardy.
