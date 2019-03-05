Pender County reimbursed nearly $4M for storm debris removal

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - Pender County will be reimbursed nearly $4 million for debris removal after Hurricane Florence.
FEMA announced Tuesday it has approved $3.9 million in reimbursement funds.
Pender hired contractors to remove vegetation and other debris from public rights of way after the storm. The work was completed Nov. 5.
FEMA’s public assistance program public assistance program reimburses applicants no less than 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina.
FEMA’s share for this project was $2.9 million. The federal portion is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and to certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.
