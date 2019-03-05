Pair get prison time for stealing from Bladen County hog farms

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two men are headed to prison after they admitted to stealing equipment from hog farms in Bladen County last year.
Joshua Evans on Monday entered guilty pleas in Bladen County Superior Court to felony larceny, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison.
Wesley Carroll, Evans’ co-defendant, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to felony larceny, five counts of larceny after breaking and/or entering, larceny of a firearm, obtaining property by false pretense, and being a habitual felony. He received 77-105 months in prison.
Prosecutors said the pair committed a series of hog farm break-ins during September and October of 2018, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
In addition to the prison sentences, Evans was ordered to pay $22,280 in restitution to the victims while Carroll must pay $25,970.
