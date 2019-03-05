Off-duty security guard injured in shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An off-duty security guard was injured in a shooting late Monday.
According to Sgt. Lachapelle with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Wooster St. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated approximately 20 gunshots in the area.
While officers were at the scene, they received notice from the 911 dispatch center that a man had arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Sgt. Lachapelle said the victim was sitting in his parked car at the time of the shooting and was able to drive himself to the hospital.
No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Tuesday morning.
