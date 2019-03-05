Oak Island Town Council to consider paid beach parking, opposing ABC boards’ forced merger

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Members of the Oak Island Town Council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a special meeting.
The agenda includes a resolution opposing a state bill that would mandate county Alcoholic Beverage Control boards to merge into one. The measure would also privatize ABC sales.
Oak Island’s resolution says these actions would take control away from local municipalities and negatively impact the town’s revenues from ABC store sales.
“Local revenue from ABC stores operations is important to the Town of Oak Island,” the resolution reads. “The Town of Oak Island desires to retain North Carolina’s current control system for the sale of liquor and believes that privatizaion of liquor will lead to many adverse events.”
Senate Bill 87, titled ABC Law Modernization/PED Study, would also allow ABC stores to operate on Sunday.
The Oak Island Town Council will also consider implementing paid parking, especially near the beach. The paid parking discussion has been ongoing.
The rate would be $2 an hour or $10 a day, council member Scott Loman said.
