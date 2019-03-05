Oak Island bustling with dredging work, groundwork for new Publix

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Construction is underway on a dredging project and a new Publix in the Town of Oak Island.
Residents can expect to see crews unloading heavy equipment onto the beach in preparation for a small dredging project in the Intracoastal Waterway.
The town is asking the public to give crews space to work as they move equipment through the parking lot at the Point, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Oak Island.
The small project includes installing and moving pipes. It will begin with sand placement near 69th Place West, and work will move east as far as possible before the project ends in late March.
This week, work is also expected to begin at the new Publix site at the corner of East Oak Island Drive and SE 50th Street. Officials say the 20,000-square-foot store will employ about 130 associates, and will open in the summer of 2020.
Crews will work on asphalt on SE 51st Street.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.